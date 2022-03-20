LISTEN: First group of refugees from Ukraine arrive at Cuisle centre in Donamon

The first refugees from the Ukraine have arrived at the Cuisle centre in Donamon on the Galway/Roscommon border.

41 people arrived on Friday and it is expected that more will arrive in the next few days.

Majella Hunt is the director of services with Roscommon Co Council who coordinated the housing of the refugees at the centre along with the Lions Club and many other voluntary organisations who have worked throughout the week to get the centre ready.

Speaking in the centre as the people arrived, she said that they had received significant donations from all over the area.

Adrian Leddy is one of the organisers and he spoke of the work of the local community in getting the centre ready.