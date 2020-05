Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Finance Minister says government’s to consider the future of supports for workers impacted by Covid-19.

Pascal Donohoe says the unemployment payment and wage subsidy scheme will be looked at in the next few weeks.

Yesterday Cabinet approved supports worth 6.5 billion for businesses so they can reopen after the pandemic.

Minister Donohoe says support schemes for workers are next on his list:

