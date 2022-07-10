LISTEN: EU Parliament passes report on mental health authored by local MEP

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to pass a report on mental health authored by MEP for this region, Maria Walsh.

Entitled ‘Mental Health in the Digtal World of Work’, it aims to set a policy standard for mental health and wellness support for workforces across the EU.

It calls on the European Commission to bring forward legislation and policies to address what’s described as a growing crisis.

Fine Gael MEP Walsh argues there is an urgent need for a comprehensive EU-wide mental health strategy.