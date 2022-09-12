Drew Harris moves to allay fears over new policing model for Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Garda Commissioner has today moved to allay fears over a new policing model being rolled out in Galway.

Drew Harris was in the city to attend a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee, which brings together stakeholders including Gardai, politicians and community reps.

The new operating model discussed today aims to standardise the level of policing offered in every district in the country, while freeing up more Gardai for frontline duties.

One of the key concerns outlined at today’s meeting was a perceived lack of Gardai “on the ground” across Galway, particularly in rural areas of Connemara and North Galway.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, spoke to David Nevin about some of the concerns raised today: