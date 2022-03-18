LISTEN: Donamon Centre expecting to accept up to 30 Ukrainian families tonight

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Cuisle Accessible Holiday and Respite Care Resort in Donamon on the Galway/Roscommon border is being prepared to take in as many as 30 Ukrainian families late tonight.

As many as 100 people may be arriving there following their trip from the war torn country. .

The resort, which was used as a centre for many organisations including the Irish Wheelchair Association, was closed controversially in 2019 and has not been used since.

However, through the work of the local community in both Galway and Roscommon with support from Roscommon County Council and the Lions Club, the centre has been made ready with volunteers working throughout today to finish preparations.

Adrian Leddy is one of the organisers and coordinators of the effort. He told John Mulligan about the work that was needed to get the centre up and running again ahead of the arrival of the families tonight.