Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Housing has given approval in principle to a turnkey housing scheme in Ballinasloe.

Senator Eugene Murphy says the development would be located at Kilgarve and will consist of 33 units.

They’d be predominantly 2-bed homes, with a number of single-bed and 3-bed units.

Senator Murphy spoke to Galway Bay FM News this morning and he said that this is the third housing announcement for Ballinasloe since the government came into power: