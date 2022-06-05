LISTEN: Demand for action on broken traffic lights at Kilrickle National School

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A county Councillor is demanding immediate action on traffic lights at Kilrickle National School that have been broken for over a month.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the county council is still unable to offer a timeline for when the lights might be fixed.

She argues this is an extremely busy main road and it’s completely unacceptable that the matter has been allowed to drag on since late April.

Colm Gibbons is principal of Kilrickle National School and says they’re very concerned: