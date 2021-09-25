LISTEN: Dáil hears shift in focus needed to ensure adequate funding for North and Western Regional Assembly Area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A shift in focus is needed to ensure the North and Western Regional Assembly Area secures sufficient funding.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who told the Dáil swift action is needed given the EU has categorised the area as a region in transition and as a lagging industrial region.

The Independent TD said the review of the National Development Plan should positively discriminate in its allocation of funding to the area.

Addressing the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, he said the eight counties need adequate infrastructure to support development:

Speaking in reply, the Tánaiste said employment grants for the region will be a key focus in a bid to secure and retain jobs: