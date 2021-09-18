LISTEN: Dáil hears of 7,000 derelict sites across Galway city and county

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 7,000 sites in Galway city and county are derelict or vacant.

The matter was brought before the Dáil this week by Sinn Féin TD for Galway West Mairéad Farrell who asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin to commit to addressing this housing issue in the Budget for 2022.

Deputy Farrell said Galway city has been plagued by derelict and vacant sites for a long number of years.

She also welcomed the demolition of the Corrib Great Southern Hotel but said it’s only taking place some 15 years after it closed and years after it was added to the derelict sites register.

The Sinn Féin TD told the Dáil students are deferring courses because they cannot find accommodation and there are thousands on council waiting lists.

She made an urgent plea for action in relation to derelict and vacant sites: