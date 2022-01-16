LISTEN: County Councillors conclude review of draft County Development Plan

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s 39 County Councillors and officials have concluded their review of the draft County Development Plan for the next six years.

The blueprint covering the period from 2022 to 2028 spans over 1300 pages with 2,877 submissions received.

The deadline was midnight Thursday as part of the two year statutory process with the amended plan going out on public display again late February.

County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney told Galway Bay FM News this afternoon that this plan is an extremely important document: