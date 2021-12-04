LISTEN: Councillor welcomes latest investment in city litter management

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An additional sixteen large bins with an 1,100 litre capacity have been installed around the city to help cope with increased rubbish during busy periods.

The bins, which cater for recycling and litter, have replaced wooden bins at Spanish Arch, Wolfe Tone Bridge and Salthill Prom.

It follows the installation of an additional 21 solar compactor bins this year, a 25% increase on 2020 levels.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has welcomed the investment by Galway City Council: