LISTEN: Councillor Seeks In-Person Public Consultation on Salthill Cycleway Proposals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – In-Person workshops could ease frustration with online consultation process over the proposal to develop cycle lanes in Salthill.

That is the opinion of Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly who has called on Galway City Council to use Leisureland to host information workshops on the proposals.

He argues that while the opportunity is there for the proposals to be seen online, he has been contacted by residents who have been frustrated by the online process and there is now an opportunity to hold in person public consultations which will be more comprehensive, meaningful and informative on the proposal and options for the cycle way: