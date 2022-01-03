LISTEN: Councillor calls for Mervue Running Track to be opened to the public following Christmas closure.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers said it was not acceptable that the Mervue Running Track was closed over Christmas period.

The facility is run by Galway City Council and works off a booking only system leaving it closed to the general public and Councillor Cheevers said that he received calls from local residents asking why it was locked up with several having to travel across the city to use the facilities at Westside.

Councillor Cheevers said this was not acceptable and that the council needed to revisit their policy on this facility: