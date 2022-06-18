LISTEN: Corpus Christi Procession returns to Galway City tomorrow afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Eucharistic Procession to mark the Feast of Corpus Christi will be held in the city this afternoon.

The public are invited to gather at the Abbey Church on Francis Street at 3pm for Afternoon Prayer.

The procession will be led by Bishop Duignan for the first time in Galway City and those gathered will then walk in procession via the Salmon Weir Bridge, with the singing of hymns and Benediction at the Poor Clare Monastery on Nun’s Island.

Fr John Gerard Acton of Galway Cathedral says it is great to be holding ths procession after two years because of Covid: