LISTEN: Connemara school selected for art initiative at National Gallery of Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Connemara school has been selected for ‘Your Gallery at School’ programme at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The programme aims to break down barriers that prevent engagment with the arts through holistic programming, to ensure children transition to adulthood equipped with the life-changing benefits of art.

Scoil Náisiúinta Leitir Mealláin in Galway was one of six schools chosen to participate in this years programme.

The Gallery will pair the schools with lead artists to plan workshops appropriate to students’ age and level, with emphasis on art education, creativity and innovation.

Brid Ní Liatháin, Principle at Scoil Náisiúinta Leitir Mealláin says she hopes the schools location will inspire the artwork: