Listen: Connemara native appointed new Chief Executive Officer at An tOireachtas

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Connemara native, Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, has been appointed as the new Chief Exceutive Officer at leading Irish language oraganisation, An tOireachtas.

Originally from Béal an Daingin, Máirín has worked with An tOireachtas since 2000, initially as administrative officer.

In 2014, Máirín was appointed Deputy Director and Policy & Strategy Officer at the lead organization in organising, promoting and networking the Irish Language sector, and has been acting CEO for the past year.

Máirín will commence her term as CEO on Tuesday 17th of May, the same day An tOireachtas will be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the first An tOireachtas festival.

Máirín says its a great honour to be appointed as the new CEO: