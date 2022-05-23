LISTEN- Connemara event to address labour shortage in construction industry

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An Cheathrú Rua is set to host a construction skills event tomorrow.

It’s taking place to address the labour shortage in the construction industry.

Intreo and Údarás na Gaeltachta will host the free event to inform the public of the job and apprenticeship opportunities currently available locally in construction.

Ukrainian translators will also be in attendance at the event.

This event will take place tomorrow from 11am to 1pm at Comharchumann Mhic Dara in An Cheathrú Rua.

FYI reporter, Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been speaking to Séan Ó Coisdealbha from Údarás Na Gaeltachta about what will take place at tomorrows event: