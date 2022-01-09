LISTEN: Connemara Councillor calls for a Covid-19 test centre to be set up in the area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Connemara North Councillor has called on the HSE to set up a Covid-19 test centre in the area.

Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry King pointed out that if a person in Connemara had to go for a PCR test, they would have to make the journey to the test centre at Galway Airport.

Speaking to John Mulligan of Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Councillor King pointed out that for many, that is a journey that could take up to four hours in some cases.

The HSE has responded in writing to Councillor King explaining that following review and evaluation, it was deemed that the site at Galway Airport best met the criteria for a long test testing facility in the county and met the key objectives set out for accessibility for testing.