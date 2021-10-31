LISTEN: Concerns expressed by Galway deputy over use of farms in meeting carbon emmision targets

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway East TD has expressed concern at the way that farmers are being brought down the road of herd reductions to meet carbon emission targets set by the government.

An economic impact assessment published by KPMG has shown that any carbon emission target beyond 13 to 18% will require a reduction in cattle numbers.

The assessment also showed that a reduction of 21% would reduce cattle numbers and reduce profitability by 7% for beef farmers while a target cut of 30% in emissions would require a 20% cut in herd numbers.

Deputy Canny argued that any reduction target beyond the 18% will be devastating for the small family farm.

He added that the debate so far has been very vague and clarity is required to offer farmers a clear pathway on how farming will have to change if targets are to be met.

Deputy Canny said that proper engagement is required and the government needs to make sure that small family farms are protected: