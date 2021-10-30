LISTEN: Concern expressed by Roscommon/Galway deputy on lack of available hospital beds in Galway Hospitals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon-Galway Claire Kerrane has expressed serious concern at the lack of available hospital beds in Galway and Portiuncula Hospitals, with 325 patients having spent days on trolleys last week.

Deputy Kerrane said that, according to INMO Trolley Watch data collated and analysed by the Irish Patients Association, Galway and Portiuncula Hospitals have been consistently two of the worst performing hospitals for trolley numbers which lays bare a failure by Government to invest in healthcare for Roscommon-Galway and the West of Ireland.

Speaking today from their Ard Fheis in Dublin, Deputy Kerrane said we are in the midst of an overcrowding crisis: