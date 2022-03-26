LISTEN: Compulsory purchase order confirmed for Roundstone Sewerage Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A compulsory purchase order has been confirmed for Roundstone Sewerage Scheme.

The CPO is led by Irish Water has been confirmed without modifications.

In making the order, An Bord Pleanála considered objections made to the CPO and the proceedings of an oral hearing.

It stated the CPO is necessary for the purpose stated and that the objections cannot be sustained having regard to the said necessity.

In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to annul the CPO, the board considered that it had not been demonstrated that there are other sites within the village which are more suitable to accommodate a wastewater treatment plant and associated infrastructure.

This will now allow Irish Water to seek planning permission to construct the scheme.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion said that a new wastewater system for Roundstone has been sought for years as the existing wastewater network was originally constructed in the 1920s using clay pipes.

She also said that at the moment the wastewater is discharged without treatment into three separate locations in Roundstone Bay.