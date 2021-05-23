LISTEN: Communities of Oughterard and Moycullen celebrate as two of their residents celebrate very special birthdays

print

The communities of Oughterard and Moycullen are celebrating two very special birthdays today (Sunday) with Phil Furness celebrating her 106th Birthday and Mary O’Leary celebrating her 102nd.

Phil is originally from Nottinghamshire in the UK and moved to Ireland in the 1980’s while Mary is from Clare and moved to Galway in the 1990’s.

Both women were in great form when they spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday morning.

Phil lives independently at home with the help of carers and boasts an excellent memory with a huge interest in learning.

John asked her what was the secret to her long life and did she take up learning Latin as she was planning to do

Mary is a resident of the Little Flower nursing home in Ardrahan, is an avid reader who loves the daily papers and is a big fan of the Royal Family.

Mary is celebrating her birthday with family and the wonderful staff at Little Flower Nursing Home and John asked her had the party started already.