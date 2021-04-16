Listen: City fashion shop threatens to reopen to protest flouting of rules by large retailers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city fashion retailer is threatening to reopen its doors to protest the “uneven playing field” caused by larger retailers breaking Covid-19 rules.

The owners of Lanidor on Eyre Street says they’re sick of seeing certain larger retailers blatantly flouting the guidelines and selling non-essential items such as clothing.

They say it’s incredibly disheartening for small retailers who have kept their doors closed over the past year and have abided by all restrictions in the interest of public health and safety.

But they point out that some larger retailers continue to offer non-essential goods, seemingly without any consequences, despite the issue being raised with both the Government and Gardai.

Retail Excellence Ireland has also recently stated that it had been “inundated” with complaints about certain large retailers allegedly breaking the rules.

Dave McCarthy is a financial consultant and a director of the firm that owns Lanidor on Eyre Street.

Speaking to David Nevin for FYI Galway, he said the current situation is extremely unfair and a stand must be taken.