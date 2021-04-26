Listen: City fashion shop confirms reopening to protest flouting of rules by large retailers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city fashion retailer has confirmed it will reopen its doors next weekend to protest the “uneven playing field” caused by larger retailers breaking Covid-19 rules.

The owners of Lanidor on Eyre Street says they’re sick of seeing certain larger retailers blatantly flouting the guidelines and selling non-essential clothing items.

They say it’s incredibly disheartening for small retailers who have kept their doors closed over the past year and have abided by all restrictions in the interest of public health and safety.

But they point out that some larger retailers continue to offer non-essential items, seemingly without any consequences, despite the issue being raised with both the Government and Gardai.

Caroline McCarthy is the operator of Lanidor on Eyre Street.

She says the planned reopening on Saturday afternoon is a matter of principle:

And Caroline says they are expecting a visit from Gardaí – but adds that they’ve received a lot of public support, as people recognise the unfairness of the situation: