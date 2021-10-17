LISTEN: City Councillor offers to meet with organisers as Salthill Car Event goes ahead this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Car enthusiasts will be gathering this afternoon in Salthill for an event that is scheduled to begin at 1pm.

The event, called the GCS Cruise on Social media, is organised by Car Scene Galway who confirmed that it would be going ahead last Friday.

Since the confirmation, the cruise has met with significant opposition with much of it based on a previous “Salthill Sundays” event that was held in May.

Those opposed say they’re not against an event of this kind in principle – but they strongly feel that Salthill just isn’t the right venue.

However, the organisers say that they are being unfairly portrayed in a negative light.

They claim the car enthusiast community in Galway has been unfairly painted as a negative and anti-social group.

The group say they’re happy to go elsewhere, but say any time they try to find a venue they have been shut out.

It has been argued that if the organisers want to be taken seriously, they have to engage with stakeholders like Galway City Council and Gardaí to ensure a well-planned and safe event.

Councillor Mike Cubbard has offered to meet with the organisers and John Mulligan put it to him that he did offer in the past to work with the group in holding a event that would benefit everyone including hosting it as a family event at Galway Airport.