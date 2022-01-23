LISTEN: City Councillor demands clarity on Leaving Cert as petition gathers 10 thousand signatures nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Labour city councillor Niall McNelis is demanding immediate clarity on this years Leaving Cert after a party petition gathered over 10 thousand signatures nationally.

The petition calls for a hybrid model to remain in place for students taking the state examinations this year.

He notes the recent publication of a survey from the Irish Second-Level Students Union, which revealed two-thirds of students support the move.

Councillor McNelis argues it would be wrong of Education Minister Norma Foley to go back to ‘normal’ under the circumstances: