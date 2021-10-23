LISTEN: City Councillor calls for respect towards workers as late night entertainment sector reopens in the city and county

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – As the late night entertainment sector re-opened in Galway last night, a city councillor is encouraging revellers to remain respectful towards workers as places reopen.

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis said that the livelihoods of those who work in the industry depends on what happens over the next few weeks and the onus is on those who attend nightclubs, bars and restaurants to follow the guidelines.

He added that the lack of preplanning by the Government meant that a lot of late night operators had to rush to get their premises ready and asked that respect is shown to the workers over the next number of weeks: