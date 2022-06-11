LISTEN: Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Peter Keaveney brings term to a close this evening

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Peter Keaveney will bring his term to a close this evening with the County Mayoral Ball will take place in Tuam.

Proceeds from the event this year will go towards the Galway Hospice Foundation.

The event is billed as an evening of food, dancing, music and entertainment to support an excellent cause.

It’ll be hosted by County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Peter Keavney, who’ll reflect on his term in office over the past year.

Speaking to John Mulligan, the outgoing Cathaoirleach said it was an extremely busy year:

The County Mayoral Ball takes place at the Ard Rí Hotel this evening at 7pm.