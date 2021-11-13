LISTEN: Calls for more Gardai to patrol the Headford area following recent series of burglaries.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A number of recent burglaries in the Headford area has led to calls for an increased Garda presence.

Fine Gael Councillor for Tuam and Headford native Andrew Reddington made this call following reports of break-ins in Headford, Corofin and Corrandulla with three occurring in the Headford area in the last 72 hours.

Speaking this morning, Councillor Reddington told Galway Bay FM News that this has been brought up at meetings of the Joint Policing Committee about the need for Gardai in rural areas and more resources should be made available to make that happen: