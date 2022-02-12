LISTEN: Call for urgent renovation of public toilets at Ballyloughane

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A City Councillor says it’s past time for new toilets and changing facilities to be provided at Ballyloughane beach in Renmore.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the area has seen a large increase in both residents and visitors using the new Liam Mellows walkway.

He argues some of the money recently taken inderelict site levies from high-profile sites on the eastside should be put towards the works.

Councillor Cheevers says the current toilets have been there for years and are clearly not fit for purpose: