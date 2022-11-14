LISTEN- Call for dredging works along River Shannon and River Suck to tackle flooding in Ballinasloe

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Ballinasloe councillor says there’s an urgent need for dredging works along the River Shannon and River Suck to prevent flooding in the area.

Councillor Declan Geraghty claims while both were maintained historically, there’s effectively zero work being done in recent years.

As a result, he says there are significant silt deposits in both waterways, leading to rising waterways.

Councillor Geraghty spoke to Josephy Murphy at this month’s meeting of the Ballinasloe district.