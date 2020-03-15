LISTEN: Bishop of Galway reflects on community strength required in face of Covid 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly has reflected on a new found sense of thoughfulness and community strength required as the country faces the Covid 19 crisis.

Bishop Kelly celebrated mass at 11.30 this morning live on Galway Bay FM, as a blanket ban remains in place on public mass services across Galway over the coming weeks.

The decision was taken by Galway’s bishops in light of the difficulty in ensuring the numbers of those attending mass services would be less than 100.

Parishioners are being urged to avail of local radio broadcasting or web broadcast facilities where available.

During mass this morning on Galway Bay FM, Bishop Brendan Kelly said while restrictions needed to combat the spread of the virus are vital, we must maintain a strong spiritual community.