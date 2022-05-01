LISTEN: Bishop Michael Duignan is installed as Bishop of Galway

The official installation of Bishop Michael Duignan has taken place at Galway Cathedral.

1500 people attended the ceremony with every parish in both of Bishop Michael’s dioceses, as well as Catholic Schools and diocesan bodies and organizations represented.

During the ceremony, Bishop Michael Duignan was installed as the next Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora.

He will continue to minister as Bishop of Clonfert.

In his address, outgoing Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly formally welcomed Bishop Duignan to the Diocese.

This is his full address:

Bishop Duignan then addressed the congregation with the Homily:

Music under the direction of Ray O’ Donnell, was provided by the Cathedral Choir who were joined by members of the Loughrea Cathedral Choir.

At the opening of the liturgy, Bishop Michael was greeted at the west door of Galway Cathedral by Msgr Peter Rabbitte, Parish Priest of the Cathedral Parish.

Pope Francis’ Apostolic Letter of Appointment was read by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Canon Ian O’Neill.