LISTEN: An Taisce encourages people of Galway to join in their 2 minute beach clean campaign.

An Taisce, through their Clean Coasts Programme, are encouraging people in Galway to pledge to clean up their area for just 2 minutes to protect the Irish coast and waterways.

They are asking everyone to choose a New Year’s resolution they can stick to by doing a 2 minute beach clean near where they live and the campaign’s aim is to let people know that they don’t need to commit to a huge New Year’s resolution that they may not be able to sustain until the end of the year to make a difference.

A #2minutebeachclean is an easy pledge to make that is flexible, doable and can be built on as your green year moves forward.

In 2021 2,000 people pledged to do a #2minutebeachclean and for 2022, Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.

Coastal Communities manager Sinead McCoy spoke to John Mulligan and he put it to her that the 2 minute beach clean is something everyone can get involved in:

In a brand-new video produced by Clean Coasts with Cube Media, Clean Coasts is urging people to have a green New Year and choose a resolution they can commit to by pledging to do a #2minutebeachclean.

Dave (played by Bryan Quinn) Taking a litter picker and a clean-up bag from a #2minutebeachclean board to do a #2minute beach clean as part of his simple new years resolution in the Clean Coasts 2minutebeachclean video. Video by Joe Copage

The video shows Dave (played by Bryan Quinn) trying to go into 2022 being better and greener by being more conscious of the environment. However, after several failed attempts he begins to lose hope until he finds himself on a beach in front of a #2minutebeachclean board and exclaims; “A 2-minute beach clean. So simple and keeps me green. New Year’s resolution in the bag!”

To sign up to receive your own #2minutebeachclean kit, visit the Clean Coasts website at – www.cleancoasts.org