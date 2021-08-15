LISTEN: An Post assures it has ‘firm intention’ to keep post office in Kinvara

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An Post is insisting it firmly intends to keep a post office in Kinvara amid concern over the future of the service.

The current operators, Gerry and Carmel Ryan, are retiring this weekend after running Kinvara Post Office for 25 years.

Despite advertising the contract several times, An Post says it is still actively seeking a new contractor.

It says if the office has to close on a temporary basis, customers will have to be served through the Kilcolgan branch.

However, An Post adds that it is examining a number of options and further gives an assurance that it remains its firm intention to keep a post office in Kinvara.

Local Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s an extremely busy branch and local residents should not be forced to travel elsewhere: