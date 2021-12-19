LISTEN: Additional ambulance resources in Connemara to officially become operational tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Following years of local campaigns, additional ambulance resources are to officially become operational in Connemara from tomorrow (Monday).

It follows the announcement last month that Recess had been chosen as the location for a new ambulance base in the region.

The base will be located inside the Community Health Centre building, where refurbishments are currently being carried out.

While these works are being carried out, the additional crewed ambulance and rapid response vehicle will operate from Clifden Ambulance Base on a temporary basis.

It’s expected the dedicated new base at Recess will become operational early next year.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says its a huge improvement on ambulance services in the Connemara area.

Patricia Keane from the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group explains the hard work has finally paid off