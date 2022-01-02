LISTEN: A group of primary school students in Galway received a special letter in response to their ‘Save Our Planet’ project.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A group of primary school students in Galway received a special letter from David Attenborough.

The 95-year-old wildlife broadcaster responded to the students of Scoil Bhríde Tír na Cille in Maam Valley, according to Independent.ie.

Attenborough talked about some of his favourite hobbies and trips he’s had over the years.

He was writing in response to the students ‘Save Our Planet’ project.

Elaine Hanley is the after school Leader at Scoil Bhríde Tír na Cille and is in charge of the ‘Save Our Planet’ Project.

She said the students were delighted to get a reply from him: