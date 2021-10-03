LISTEN: 25th Baboró Arts Festival begins tomorrow in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Baboró, Ireland’s International Arts Festival for Children, will celebrate twenty five years in existence with a very special festival that begins tomorrow.

This unique new festival had at its heart a vision of access to the arts for all children, inspired by the UN Convention on the Rights of The Child.

The Festival runs for two weeks this year from tomorrow until the 17th of October with a dazzling display of child centered events in the city and around the county.

Aislinn O’Heocha is the executive artistic director of Baboro and she spoke to John Mulligan.

John asked her first what can we expect this year:

Aobhlín Flynn (age 9) and Mícheál Barceló (age 12) flying the flag for Baboró at 25 pictured with Aislinn OhEocha Executive Artistic Director Baboro International Arts Festival for Children. Pic: Andrew Downes.
