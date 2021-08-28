LISTEN: 188 additional Tús placements confirmed for East Galway and Connemara

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – It has been confirmed this afternoon that an additional 188 Tús placements has been allocated for Galway County,

Galway Rural Development, which manages the Tús programme for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection across East Galway, has been awarded an additional 170 Tús placements to support community groups with Forum Connemara allocated an additional 18 places for the unemployed in the west.

County Galway got a higher allocation than any other county in Ireland, and Galway Rural Development received more than any other local development company.

The approval has been announced, among an additional 1,164 places on Tús schemes nationally, with GRD awarded more than any other organisation in the country in recognition of the success of their existing programmes and their record with their existing 220 Tús participant allocation.

CEO of Galway Rural Development Steve Dolan welcomed the announcement saying that the number is the highest allocated in the country and will also give people who are on the short and medium term unemployed a chance to get back into employment.

For those on the live register and interested in joining their local Tús programme, they can phone Galway Rural Development on 091 875732, or email [email protected] with your expression of interest and one of our Supervisors will be in contact.