Limited visiting returns to Galway hospitals

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Visiting by appointment has been re-introduced at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital.

In a statement today, Saolta Hospital group has announced that patients will once again be able to receive visitors at both Galway hospitals.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, at the beginning of January, Saolta Hospital group announced that access to visitors was being limited to exceptional circumstances and compassionate grounds at both University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital

Today hospital management say Visiting by appointment has been re-introduced at both facilities.

Access for visiting will be limited to one person, per patient per day from 2pm – 3pm and 6pm – 7pm.

Saolta says all visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children should not visit the hospital at this time unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward manager.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.