Limited attendance for installation of Archbishop of Tuam this weekend

From the Galway Bay FM news:

A limited number of guests will be allowed to attend this weekend’s installation of the new Archbishop of Tuam.

Most Reverend Francis Duffy will be installed as Archbishop in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Archbishop Francis Duffy succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary who was appointed on 17 January 1995.

In a statement released ahead of this Sunday’s ceremony, Archbishop Duffy says he has decided to reduce the risk of his Installation becoming a potential spreader event.

The congregation in the Cathedral will now be limited to members of Archbishop Francis’ immediate family and a number of close friends,

Among those allowed to be in attendance will be the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Archbishop Michael Neary and a small number of bishops including the bishops of dioceses in the Tuam Province.

Members of the Tuam Council of Priests, the laity and religious living in the Archdiocese will also be represented.

Archbishop Francis Duffy is advising those who have been invited not to attend in person, but instead to listen to the ceremony which will be broadcast on Galway Bay FM from 2.15pm on Sunday.

Commentary on the live broadcast on Sunday afternoon will be provided by Bernadette Prendergast and Fr. Stephen Farragher.