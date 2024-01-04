Installation of lighting at Westside Running track to be completed in 2024

Share story:

A proposed installation of lighting at Westside Running Track will now be completed in 2024.

It was originally set to be completed in 2025, but councillors passed a motion to bring forward the project at the latest City Hall meeting.

Councillor Colette Connolly proposed the motion and welcomed the support for it from other councillors.

Councillor Connolly said she’s pushed for the track since her term as Mayor of Galway: