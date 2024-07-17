Lighting to be installed at Dunmore Abbey before winter

Share story:

Lighting is to be installed at Dunmore Abbey, and it’s expected to be in place before the winter months.

Galway County Council will be installing lighting in conjunction with the OPW, which previously carried out remedial works at the Abbey.

It’s understood the works will be carried out over the coming months and it’s hoped the lighting will be in place by winter.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says it’s important we both protect and show off historical buildings like Dunmore Abbey