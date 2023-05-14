Life’s a beach for seaside Salthill player who scoops €250,000 in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw 

A National Lottery player from Co. Galway is sure to be celebrating today after scooping last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth a staggering €250,000. The winning quick pick ticket was purchased at the Fancy Fare store on 147 Upper in Salthill, Co. Galway.

The National Lottery is this morning urging all players in Galway to check their tickets to see if they have scooped the incredible quarter of a million prize.

The winning numbers for last night’s (13th May) Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 1, 18, 19, 36, 38, 44 and the Bonus was 13.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “We are absolutely thrilled for the winner of last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize. This is a life-changing sum of money, and today we are encouraging all players in the area to check their tickets carefully and if you are the lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and make contact with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize. There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €7,987,569, which means Wednesday’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €8.5 Million. Players dreaming of becoming Ireland’s 5th Lotto jackpot winner of the year are encouraged to purchase their tickets early ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time Wednesday evening. Tickets can be purchased in-store, on the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.