Life size sculpture of the first trans-Atlantic airmen unveiled in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly made sculpture of the first trans-Atlantic airmen, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown, will be unveiled by the British Ambassador in Clifden this Friday.

The life size sculpture is located on the town Square where it will be a permanent reminder of the Alcock and Brown epic flight of just over 100 years ago.

Just over 100 years ago, the intrepid airmen set out from Newfoundland and landed near Clifden. Two continents had been linked and a new world beckoned.

It has long been said that Clifden should have a visible and striking reminder of that epic event. Now it will have.

At 11 a.m. tomorrow the British Ambassador, Robin Barnett, will unveil a bronze life size sculpture of John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown on the Square in Clifden.

It is an exact replica of the sculpture that has stood at Heathrow Airport since 1954.

That sculpture was brought to Clifden as part of 100th anniversary Alcock and Brown event last year.

Clifden hotelier Brian Hughes and others championed the idea of a replica sculpture with business people Seán and Bernadine Mulryan sponsoring the cost.

The Alcock and Brown sculpture is now on a pedestal reaching towards the skies where they alighted from on a June day 100 years ago.