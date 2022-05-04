Lidl to showcase plans for new €7m store in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermarket retailer Lidl will host a public event in Claregalway next week to showcase plans for a new store in the village.

The planned development would create over 100 jobs.

The proposed store at Lakeview would represent a local investment of more than €7m and the creation of 30 permanent jobs.

It would also create 75 construction jobs throughout the development phase.

Lidl says the plans have been designed to contribute positively to the local area and will incorporate sustainability features including solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

An open community meeting on the plans will take place at the Claregalway Hotel next Wednesday, May 11th, between 5pm and 7pm.

Property executives at the firm, as well as members of the Lidl property and design team, will be on hand to showcase the project and answer questions from the public.

Lidl currently has 174 stores in Ireland and employs over 5,000 people.