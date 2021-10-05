Lidl to present plans for €10m store in Athenry at online public meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lidl Ireland will host an online public meeting this week to present plans for a new €10m store in Athenry.

The virtual community briefing will outline the proposed plans, which would create 30 new jobs and include a carpark with electric vehicle charging points.

Feedback is also invited from the public – questions can be submitted in advance at www.lidl.ie/athenry.

Last year, plans for a mixed development in the town, which would have included a Lidl store, were turned down by county planners.

The online briefing session on the latest plans to bring Lidl to Athenry will take place on Thursday evening at 6.30.

