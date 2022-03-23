Lidl to open new store in Knocknacarra tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – German retailer Lidl is set to open a new store in Knocknacarra tomorrow.

The store located at the junction of the Western Distributor Road and Bothar Stiofan will create over 30 permanent jobs.

The new state-of-the-art development represents a significant local investment of more than €13 million.

The environmentally friendly store will also see roof mounted solar panels and will be powered by 100% green renewable electricity.

Alongside the new store, the development has potential for a cafe operator and three commercial units.