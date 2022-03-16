Lidl to open new store in Knocknacarra next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – German retailer Lidl is set to open a new store in Knocknacarra next week. (24/3)

The store will open on Thursday week, March 24th, and will create over 30 permanent jobs.

The new state-of-the-art development represents a significant local investment of more than €13 million.

The environmentally friendly store will also see roof mounted solar panels and will be powered by 100% green renewable electricity.

The new development also has an opportunity for a café operator and three commercial units, which the retailer is seeking expressions of interest for.