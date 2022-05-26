Lidl submits plan for new store in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lidl Ireland has formally submitted a planning application for a new store in Claregalway.

It follows a recent open information evening held in the village, where the plans were displayed.

The German retailer says the new store will bring up to €7 million in local investment to the community.

It also promises to create 30 new jobs and up to a 100 more through the construction phase.

The proposal sets out to transform the greenfield site, located in the centre of the town on the N83 into a ‘vibrant retail unit’.

A spokesperson for the retail chain says it’s hopeful for a positive planning decision and the chain looks forward to developing the site and opening the store next year.

Lidl Ireland employs over 5,000 people at bases nationwide.